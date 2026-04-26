Russian Defense Minister holds talks with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG, April 26. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held talks with Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang to discuss the current state and prospects of military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"We have reached an agreement with the DPRK Defense Ministry to place our military cooperation on a sustainable, long-term footing. We are prepared to sign a Russian-Korean military cooperation plan for the 2027-2031 period this year," Belousov said during the meeting.

He noted that it was a great honor to meet with the DPRK leader, whom he thanked for the traditionally warm welcome extended to the Russian delegation in Pyongyang.

According to Belousov, "Russian-Korean interstate relations are at an unprecedentedly high level."

"The current year promises to be equally eventful in terms of bilateral contacts across a wide range of areas," the Russian Defense Minister noted.

Belousov said that the Russian Defense Ministry highly appreciates the DPRK leader's decision to invite a Russian military delegation to the opening of the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats in Overseas Military Operations.

"It is a great honor and privilege for us to take part in this historic event," Belousov stressed.