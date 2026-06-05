Russia exchanges technologies with partners — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia continues sharing technologies and information with friendly countries and is going to develop such cooperation further on, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Certainly, we approach our reliable partners and friends also, including Chinese companies. We exchange information, exchange technologies and will continue doing that," the head of state said.

Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in this sphere is "mutually beneficial and absolutely equal" by nature, Putin stressed.