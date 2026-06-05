Croatian PM says Ukraine won’t make it into EU by 2027 as Zelensky wants

BELGRADE, June 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s accession to the European Union by early 2027 is unfeasible, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic stated at the EU-Western Balkans summit in the Montenegrin city of Tivat.

"As for Ukraine’s European integration, I already told Vladimir Zelensky during my latest visit to Kiev that, based on Croatia’s experience, it is unrealistic to complete this process by January 1, 2027 - a fact that has now become abundantly clear. Since NATO’s doors remain closed to Ukraine, its future must be tied to Europe, and it needs assistance on this path. Over the past four months, we have witnessed a stalemate in the peace process, as the war in the Middle East continues and the US, which played a leading role during a more intensive period of negotiations, is preoccupied with other issues. We need to wait," the head of government noted.

Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly stated that Kiev must do everything possible to be prepared to join the European Union by 2027. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has previously described such a timeline as unrealistic.