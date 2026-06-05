Kremlin aide says in contact with Witkoff, Kushner, their visit being worked out

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said that he is in touch with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and the process of bringing them to Russia again is ongoing.

"I have no comment on these contacts except to say that I maintain them," he told journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

When asked if they could be expected to visit Russia again, he said, "This has been announced more than once. And I spoke about this too." "Their trip is being worked on," he added.