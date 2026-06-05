Tanzania interested in establishing joint fertilizer production with Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Tanzania is interested in establishing joint fertilizer production plants with Russia on its territory, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said at the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The country places special emphasis on the agricultural sector and food security, she noted. "We are actively developing the food sector and fertilizer production in order to ensure domestic stability. Russia is the largest fertilizer exporter, and Tanzania is very interested in establishing local fertilizer production plants that will serve not only our country but the region as a whole," the president said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.