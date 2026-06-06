Pakistan remains in touch with Russia on Iran — ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Islamabad remains constantly in touch with Moscow regarding the crisis around Iran, including within the framework of the UN Security Council, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are constantly in touch with the Russian Federation, both in Moscow, as well as in Islamabad, as well as in New York," he said. "Pakistan is a non-permanent member of the Security Council, so our mission and our permanent representative in New York is constantly in touch with his counterpart in the Security Council."

"And if you have seen the pattern of voting of Pakistan in the Security Council, that says a lot about the level of understanding and discussions going on between the two countries," the ambassador added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.