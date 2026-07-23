Russian tennis player advances to quarterfinals of tournament in Portugal

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Andrey Rublev defeated representative of Kazakhstan Timofey Skatov in the second-round match of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Estoril, Portugal.

The match ended with a score of 6:1, 6:1 in favor of Rublev, who is seeded No. 1 at the tournament. Skatov, who occupies the 163rd place in the ATP rankings, entered the main draw as a lucky loser. In the quarterfinals, the Russian will play against Frenchman Luca Van Assche (unseeded).

Rublev is 28 years old and occupies the 14th place in the ATP rankings. The Russian has 18 victories in singles tournaments under the organization's auspices. At Grand Slam tournaments, the tennis player has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals. In 2021, Rublev, paired with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, became Olympic champion in mixed doubles, and as a member of the Russian team, he won the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup.

The tournament in Estoril belongs to the ATP 250 category and is held on clay courts. The prize fund is just over €600,000. The defending champion of the competition is American Alex Michelsen.