Meeting between Rubio, Lavrov on sidelines of ASEAN events scheduled for 06:50 Moscow time

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. A meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial events in the Philippines is scheduled for 11:50 a.m. local time (06:50 a.m. Moscow time, or 3:50 a.m. GMT), according to Rubio’s schedule released by the US Department of State on Wednesday.

A photo opportunity is scheduled for the beginning of the meeting. The schedule is subject to change, the State Department warned, without providing any further details regarding the upcoming meeting.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister confirmed that a meeting with the US Secretary of State would take place on July 23. According to Lavrov, he intends to discuss with Rubio, among other things, US President Donald Trump’s statements regarding the possibility of a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.