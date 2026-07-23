LUGANSK, July 23. /TASS/. Most units of the Ukrainian army have retreated from Pisarevka in the Sumy Region due to the Russian forces’ offensive and fled to the neighboring village of Khoten, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian forces control the greater part of Pisarevka in the Sumy Region.

"The majority of Ukrainian militants have fled from Pisarevka to Khoten, which we regularly strike with fire. Consequently, the operational-tactical situation here is deteriorating for the Ukrainian militants with each passing day," he said.