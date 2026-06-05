Attempt to weaponize dollar in political struggle was mistake — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The attempt to weaponize the dollar in the political struggle was a huge strategic mistake of previous US authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I think that many in the United States as well understand it now. The attempt to use the dollar as a weapon in the political struggle was a huge, catastrophic, I would say, strategic mistake of former leadership of the United States," Putin said.

"When former US leadership started using their currency, which is the reserve global currency up to now, as an instrument in the political struggle, everyone started thinking, ‘And this weapon can also be used against us! And what will it be? What will be with our funds invested in American assets’," the Russian leader noted.