Witkoff, Kushner visit US nuclear lab as part of talks with Iran — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for peace missions, Steve Witkoff, and businessman Jared Kushner visited the national nuclear lab in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on Thursday for consultations with a team of technical experts as part of negotiations with Iran, the Axios portal wrote.

"This meeting in Oak Ridge doesn't mean that a deal is going to happen, but it is a sign that the negotiations are in a very serious phase and that there is a good chance to get it done and we want to be prepared," the portal quoted an unnamed US official as saying.

According to the report, the two envoys met with nuclear experts, including those who participated in negotiations with Iran in Oman. Leading US experts, "who know how to do the technical things that a deal with Iran will entail," were invited to the event, the portal quoted an official as saying.