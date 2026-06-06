Kiev troops shell DPR nine times in past day, two wounded

DONETSK, June 6. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) nine times over the past day, wounding two civilians, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"Nine shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Two civilians were reported to have been wounded."

In all, 11 munitions of various types were fired. Three civilian infrastructure sites were damaged.