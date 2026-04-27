North Korea to support Russia’s policy aimed at protecting sovereignty — Kim Jong Un

PYONGYANG, April 27. /TASS/. Pyongyang will continue to support Moscow’s policy aimed at protecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov on April 26.

"The government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will continue to fully support Russia’s policy aimed at protecting state sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security and interests. The army and people of Russia will certainly secure a victory in their just and holy fight," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un warmly welcomed Defense Minister Belousov’s visit to Pyongyang, which comes at a remarkable moment, and pointed out that exactly a year ago, our troops and the Russian Armed Forces had together defeated and eliminated armed militants invading a Russian borderline region and liberated the Kursk Region, achieving a brilliant military success," the media outlet added.

Kim expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership for efforts to develop allied relations between the two countries.

The parties held an exchange of views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including the deteriorating international and regional situation, the KCNA said.