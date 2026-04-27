Russia’s Battlegroup Center UAV operators destroy Ukrainian ground robotic systems

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Crews of strike FPV drones of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have destroyed enemy ground-based robotic systems, an HMMWV combat armored vehicle, and pickup trucks in the Dobropolye area, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

"During a routine flight in ‘free hunt’ mode, the FPV drone crews destroyed several robotic systems delivering food, equipment, and ammunition, as well as pickup trucks and an HMMWV combat armored vehicle of the Ukrainian armed forces," the report reads.

The Defense Ministry noted that the Battlegroup Center units continue to effectively carry out the assigned tasks. The high efficiency of drone crews in destroying equipment, manpower, and strongholds ensures the continuous advance of Russian assault units in the Dobropolye direction, the ministry added.