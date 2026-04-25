Russia deeply concerned by terrorist activities in Mali — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Moscow has expressed deep concern over the recent terrorist attacks in Mali, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement, on April 25, armed anti-government groups carried out a series of coordinated attacks in the Malian capital and neighboring regions.

"The Russian side expresses deep concern over the unfolding events. The terrorists’ actions pose a direct threat to the stability of Mali, a friend of Russia, and could have the most negative consequences for the entire surrounding region," the diplomats noted.