Israel should not have attacked Beirut ahead of US-Iran deal — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. Israel should not have attacked the Lebanese capital city ahead of the signing of a peace deal between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump has said.

"This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran< he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process.".