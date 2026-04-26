Top Russian defense official arrives in North Korea on working visit

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has arrived in North Korea on a working visit for talks with the country’s top leadership and armed forces command, the Defense Ministry reported.

"As part of the visit, the top Russian defense official will meet with North Korea's top leaders and armed forces command in Pyongyang. He will also participate in ceremonial and commemorative events," the statement said.

At the Pyongyang airport, the Russian defense minister was met by his North Korean counterpart Army General No Kwang Chol.