Russia disregards EU as possible mediator in negotiations on Ukraine — envoy

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia does not see the European Union as a potential mediator in the negotiations on Ukraine, as it has become a direct participant in the conflict, said Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik.

"The European Union has made a lot of efforts to avoid being considered a neutral party in any capacity. And this is the main requirement for conducting or mediating the negotiation process. The EU has today taken over financial and military support for the continuation of hostilities and bloodshed in Ukraine. This is why, in this case, it is completely illogical to even raise the question that the direct participants, sponsors and stimulators of the process can act as intermediaries for dialogue," the diplomat told Izvestia newspaper.

Miroshnik noted that Brussels has never proposed any specific ways of settlement, but if in theory it publicly expresses a unified position, Moscow will study it.