Russian senator sees no sign of rift in Iranian society

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. There is no sign of a rift in Iranian society amid a military conflict with the US, Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Commission on Information Policy, said in an interview with TASS.

"Two months into the war, there is no sign of a rift in Iranian society. Iran is a very ancient civilization. It’s an intelligent civilization with a rich and diverse culture. Present-day Iranians are rational people. They have a very strong school of engineering," Pushkov pointed out.

According to him, Iran holds a crucial geostrategic position in the Middle East as it controls the Strait of Hormuz and has a well-developed missile capability and a strong intelligence capacity. "I was astonished to hear that a drone had hit the exact floor of a Dubai hotel where CIA officers were staying," the Russian senator noted.

"It is an advanced nation with a powerful urban culture and strong ideas in the form of the Shiite religion, which cements Iranian society," Pushkov concluded.