MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The combat capabilities of Russia’s fiber-optic drones are literally driving Ukrainian soldiers crazy on the front lines, a source in Russian security agencies told TASS.

"The most common fiber-optic FPV drones instill fear in the enemy. They possess a fear-inducing element: they are everywhere. At any intersection, in a field, at the exit from a forest belt, such a drone can lie in wait for hours on the ground for its prey. Often, the drone begins moving toward its target from a distance of about 15 meters, when the enemy doesn’t even have time to take their machine gun off safety mode. The knowledge that every step can lead to such a drone literally drives Ukrainian soldiers crazy," the source noted.

He also pointed to other types of Russian weapons that are causing panic among Ukrainian forces. For example, according to him, both guided and high-explosive aerial bombs have been nicknamed "cast-iron terror" by the enemy. "These bombs destroy any fortifications, reducing concrete checkpoints to dust. We are now seeing their widespread use, which is completely demoralising the enemy on the front lines," the security source noted. He also mentioned the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system vehicle, which the enemy has nicknamed the "hellish machine." According to him, the Ukrainian armed forces are fleeing their positions in panic after seeing a Solntsepek volley in the sky.

"The situation on the front is changing every day, and what was merely a threat yesterday has become a true nightmare for the enemy today. The Ukrainian armed forces are now under real psychological pressure. Fear of our weapons has become as powerful a weapon as the weapons themselves," he added.