Russia’s upgraded Mi-171Sh Storm to go on serial production in 2022

The aircraft features enhanced protection and displays unique striking capabilities

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. A serial production of Russia’s upgraded Mi-171Sh Storm military transport helicopter, which is armed with guided missiles, will start in two years, a senior official with Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant told TASS on Thursday.

Russia’s upgraded Ka-52M combat helicopter makes debut flight

"The serial production of the modernized Mi-171Sh helicopter will begin in 2022," Mikhail Karpushkin, a deputy head of the marketing, sales and maintenance department of the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, announced to TASS speaking on the sidelines of the Army-2020 forum in Russia.

The upgraded Mi-171Sh Storm helicopter was displayed for the first time at the Army-2020 forum. The aircraft features enhanced protection and displays unique striking capabilities.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum opened on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center near Moscow on August 23 and it runs through August 29. Some weapons are demonstrated at the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka aerodrome and the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region. Representatives of about 100 countries were earlier reported to attend the forum.

Over 1,500 companies and enterprises are demonstrating about 28,000 exhibits. Almost 700 advanced weapon systems are demonstrated in the static and dynamic shows at the Army-2020 forum.

Russian Baltic Fleet ships eliminate enemy sub, repel air strike in drills
In accomplishing their combat assignments, the ships actively employed their shipborne radar and sonar systems and delivered a strike against the notional enemy from RBU-6000 rocket launchers
Cyprus lists Russia in Category C, allows entry for some visitors
Only certain categories of citizens are allowed to enter Cyprus from Category C countries, who are able to undergo a test for the coronavirus upon the arrival
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
UFO video footage captured by Russian cosmonaut sent for analysis - Roscosmos
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian astronaut Ivan Vagner, who is currently at the ISS, said that he might have detected a group of five unidentified flying objects (UFOs) when shooting a time lapse video
Russia’s upgraded Armata tank may get 152mm gun
The materials suggest that a potential enemy may create new-generation tanks at the turn of the 2030s, which will require an upgrade of T-14 Armata tanks
Tikhanovskaya disproves reports of opposition’s plans to shut down borders with Russia
The ex-presidential candidate reiterated that her main goal for now was to hold a new presidential election in the republic
Omsk medic who treated Alexei Navalny reports threats against him
The threats also targeted his family, including children, according to the deputy chief medical officer
Kremlin sees no grounds to launch criminal probe into Navalny’s condition
There will be a cause for investigation if the fact of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny's poisoning with some definite substance is established, according to the spokesman
Defense Ministry concludes contract for purchasing cruise missiles Onix at Army-2020 forum
Also, the Defense Ministry signed a state contract for restoring the technical readiness of torpedoes USET-80
Ex-PM Medvedev to lead new Security Council commission on Russian interests in the Arctic
Russia considers creating stealth parachute
By now, there are samples of materials for the manufacture of parachute backpacks that will be invisible for night vision devices
Russian Navy to get latest submersibles for military goals
The Vityaz-D deep-water submersible is capable of operating at maximum depths in the World Ocean
Russia interested in impartial investigation into Navalny incident, says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the issue
Sea Launch to be restored at cost of about $470 mln
Russia's deputy prime minister recalled that before the floating spaceport left its port Long Beach, California, the United States in accordance with its laws removed all equipment from the command ship and the floating platform
Senior US diplomat, Tikhanovskaya discuss strengthening democracy in Belarus
Stephen Biegun affirmed the U.S. commitment to Belarus’ sovereignty and territorial integrity and to the sovereign right of its people to elect their own leaders and determine their own future
Tests of increased-range BrahMos cruise missiles set for 2020
Earlier this summer, BrahMos’s air-based modification, BrahMos-A, was successfully certified in India, the Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC CEO recalled
Russia achieves certain success in helping China set up its missile attack warning system
The pace of the work was affected by the restrictions introduced over the coronavirus pandemic and that is why it is now difficult to give the specific timeframe of completing the work on creating this system
Russia’s latest S-500 air defense system enters state trials
The top brass said earlier that the commencement of S-500 serial deliveries to the troops was scheduled for 2025
Supreme Court of Belarus rejects Tikhanovskaya’s complaint against Electoral Commission
The decision is not subject to appeal or protest
Berlin's Charite clinic: Alexei Navalny still in coma, condition is not life-threatening
Clinical findings indicate poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors, according to the hospital
Lukashenko, Putin discuss situation in Belarus
By now, Putin and Lukashenko have had four telephone conversations dedicated to the situation in Belarus
White House says Russia breached de-confliction protocols after incident in Syria
Russian vehicle struck a Coalition Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle causing injuries to the vehicle’s crew, US National Security Council Spokesman John Ullyott says
Russia’s latest anti-aircraft artillery weapon proves effective to fight drones
According to the press office of the defense manufacturer, it will be possible to see specific parameters of the anti-aircraft system’s efficiency after all the trials with newly developed munitions are complete
Press review: German doctors report on Navalny and EU cooks up Belarus mediation scheme
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 25
Russia seeks to reopen borders but with caution — Putin
Many foreign leaders note Russia’s achievements in the fight against the coronavirus, according to the Russian president
Press review: Turkey’s new gas field to impact Russia and West reacts to Navalny case
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 26
Putin, Lukashenko discuss Belarus’ participation in Russian anti-COVID vaccine tests
Belarus’ news agency BelTA reported earlier in the day that the two presidents had agreed that Belarus would be the first country to be supplied with the Russian-made anti-coronavirus vaccine
Russia signs contract with Turkey on 2nd batch of S-400 air defense systems
The sides are now discussing "the financial arrangement of implementing the contract," Head of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev specified
Crew’s isolation in ISS modules over, hatches to open shortly
The entire crew had to lock down in the Russian segment last week due to information about an air leak at the space station
Russia wants to know political criteria of Belarus opposition coordination council
Lithuania places 118 people in Belarus, including president, on sanctions list
It is proposed to prohibit the individuals included on the list from entering Lithuania and freeze their assets, if any, in the republic’s financial institutions
Ukraine’s Zelensky says not afraid of direct dialogue with Putin
According to Vladimir Zelensky, "the results of these talks can bring closer the end of the war"
Russian antimonopoly watchdog opens case against Lindt chocolate producer
FAS earlier issued warnings to Henkel, Lindt and Procter & Gamble that they do not inform Russian consumers about difference in quality, composition and conditions of goods use as compared to their counterparts abroad
Claims of Navalny’s poisoning premature, forensic expert says
This conclusion is hasty since it is not proven, the expert said
Kremlin tight-lipped about Tikhanovskaya’s statement on 'peaceful revolution' in Belarus
Russia’s upgraded Tu-95MSM strategic bomber to carry 8 missiles instead of four
It has also received new flight control and navigation and communications systems, according to the CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation
Russia’s recently crowned WBC Interim Champion Povetkin may face Usyk of Ukraine
On the night of August 22, Russia’s former Heavyweight World Champion Alexander Povetkin defeated Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the fifth round with a technical knockout to win the WBC interim heavyweight champion title
Russia’s top brass places order with Amur Shipyard for Project 20380 missile corvettes
The signing ceremony took place at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum
Russia declares Austrian diplomat persona non grata as response measure
Earlier on Monday, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told TASS that the authorities decided to expel a Russian diplomat, whose activities allegedly violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
Russia’s top brass wants to replace Armata with two-section ‘tank of the future’
The concept of a two-section ‘tank of future’ was presented at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum
Belarus, Russian defense firm sign schedule of advanced air defense systems’ deliveries
The document is valid through 2025
Shipbuilders to deliver two missile corvettes to Russian Navy
In 2021, the Severnaya Shipyard will also be implementing a program of commissioning civilian vessels
Charite claims Alzheimer’s remedy ‘toxin’ in Navalny case: Russian doctors demand data
On August 20, a plane carrying Alexei Navanly made an emergency landing in Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight
Last Stop: Moscow parts ways with its iconic trolleybuses
Moscow announced that it will be retiring all its trolleybuses and replacing them with regular buses and electric buses
Kremlin sees no grounds for worsening ties with West amid incident with Navalny
The spokesman underscored that Moscow vehemently denies accusations of poisoning the blogger and is interested in establishing the true cause of the circumstances that led to him going into a coma
ISS crew opens all transfer hatches of Russian and US modules
The air pressure is normal
Messi decided to leave Barcelona after talk with new coach Koeman - newspaper
According to As, Koeman told the Argentinian star that there would be no more privileges for him in the team
Belarus opposition challenges national government status
According to member of the Belarusian Coordination Council’s Presidium Maria Kolesnikova, "currently, the government is formed by the president by violating the law"
Certain units of Belarusian army to be placed on high alert, says Defense Ministry
The check will end with a tactical exercise, the ministry added
Russia testing remotely piloted mode in Su-57 fifth-generation fighter’s trials
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Press review: Navalny may run efforts from Berlin and Lukashenko eyes army to quash unrest
Top stories from the Rusian press on Monday, August 24th
