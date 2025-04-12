Trump calls US participation in G20 meetings in South Africa into question

WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called the participation of the American delegation in G20 events in South Africa into question.

"How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the very important G20 meeting when land confiscation and genocide is the primary topic of conversation? They are taking the land of white farmers, and then killing them and their families. The media refuses to report on this. The United States has held back all contributions to South Africa. Is this where we want to be for the G20? I don’t think so!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

On February 7, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting off aid to South Africa, citing what he perceived as racial discrimination against the country’s white residents and the threat of lands being confiscated from farmers. Trump also instructed the US government to offer white farmers the opportunity to relocate from South Africa to the United States. Additionally, Trump criticized the country for filing a lawsuit in December 2023 with the UN International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.