Russian MFA slams World Press Photo’s move to revoke invitation to TASS photojournalist

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blasted the decision by World Press Photo Foundation to revoke the invitation to a staff photographer for TASS news agency to the award ceremony as "an act of self-wounding."

Earlier, the organizers of the 2025 World Press Photo Contest revoked the invitation to TASS photojournalist Mikhail Tereshchenko to next month’s award ceremony in Amsterdam.

"The latest move is an act of self-wounding on the part of World Press Photo," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

Zakharova recalled that not only had TASS participated in previous contests but it had also won prizes. "Between 1956 and 1992, TASS photos took more than 25 prizes in these [World Press Photo] contests, helping its good name," she stressed.