Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys up to 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and two ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"As many as 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station, two ammunition depots and a depot were destroyed," it said.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of mountain assault and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of NovodanilovkamPavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region as well as in the Dneprovskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region.