Over 15 countries submit new trade deal offers to US — White House

WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. More than 15 countries have sent official offers on new trade deals to the United States, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

"[U.S. Trade Representative] Jamieson Greer was on television this morning, and I spoke to him, and he confirmed that more than 15 offers are already on the table, which is remarkable, in just a mere matter of days," she told a news briefing.

"I can tell you very good progress has been made," Leavitt said referring to the negotiations between the United States and other countries, which followed Washington's increase in import duties on almost all trading partners. She said that "more than 75 countries around the world" have already contacted the US on negotiating new trade agreements.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of import duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, individual tariffs on April 9. Russia is not on the list.

On April 9, Trump instituted a 90-day freeze on tariff increases for 75 countries that showed a willingness to deal. They will be subject to import tariffs of 10%. The American leader said he was open to discussing the size of duties with trading partners. He did not rule out extending this three-month pause.