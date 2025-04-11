Georgia fended off two calls to join Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022 — PM

TBILISI, April 11. /TASS/. Foreign countries twice appealed to Georgia to enter the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"In February 2022, we received a request to join the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Another similar request came in late February 2022. There was huge political pressure on Georgia. Diplomacy was of no use in a situation like that. We had to enter into a political tug-of-war to defend Georgia’s national interests. It was just political struggle, with no diplomacy," he told the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

According to Kobakhidze, Georgia’s authorities are still facing these challenges. "We are focused on pursuing peace and the well-being of our nation and are using various diplomatic means for that," he noted, adding that as soon as peace is established, diplomacy will again prevail over selfish political interests.

On February 25, 2022, Georgia’s then prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, said that he was not going to impose sanctions on Russia, saying that this would not align with the country's national interests. In early March 2024, Vladimir Zelensky recalled the Ukrainian ambassador from Tbilisi over its position on anti-Russian sanctions. This decision came under severe criticism from the Georgian opposition, which accused the authorities of cooperating with Russia. Apart from that, the ruling party leaders claimed that the Ukrainian authorities and a number of European politicians were seeking to open a second front in Georgia by provoking Russia to launch a parallel military campaign there.