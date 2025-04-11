German politician urges to support US effort on achieving peace in Ukraine

BERLIN, April 11. /TASS/. Co-chairwoman of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Alice Weidel has criticized the country’s plans to continue arms supplies to Ukraine and urged to support Washington’s effort on establishing peace.

"Pistorius has announced new arms deliveries to Ukraine. This clearly shows that the 'small coalition' continues the catastrophic escalation course of the 'traffic light' coalition (SPD, FDP and Alliance 90/The Greens - TASS). This is extremely dangerous!" she wrote on the X social network. "We must support the US’ efforts on achieving a ceasefire," Weidel emphasized.

Earlier on Friday, upon arriving at the NATO headquarters for a meeting of a contact group on arms supplies to Ukraine held for the first time under the chairmanship of Germany and the United Kingdom, acting German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius vowed more military aid to Ukraine in the years to come, including more IRIS-T air defense systems and over 1,100 ground surveillance radar systems. According to him, this year, Germany will provide the Kiev regime with four more IRIS-T systems, 300 guided missiles and 100 radars. Additionally, the aid package will include 15 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 300 reconnaissance drones, 25 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 14 field artillery guns and about 100,000 artillery shells.

Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the United States. Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, Berlin has provided the Kiev regime with various assistance to the tune of approximately 44 billion euros. Russia has repeatedly stated that flooding the Kiev regime with weapons only extends the conflict.