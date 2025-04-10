Urals oil price drops below $50 per barrel first since June 2023

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The price of Russian Urals oil has fallen below $50 per barrel for the first time since June 2023, according to data provided by the international price agency Argus seen by TASS.

The Russian oil price has been following the general drop of oil futures contracts globally.

According to Argus, the price of Urals on an FOB basis in the port of Primorsk on April 9 was $47.54 per barrel, in the port of Novorossiysk its cost was $48.39 per barrel. The price of Urals oil was last below $50 per barrel on June 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, discounts to the North Sea Dated (NSD) benchmark have slightly increased: in the port of Primorsk the discount was up by $0.1 compared to April 8 at $15.1, and in the port of Novorossiysk it was up by $1.25 at $14.25.

The cost of Urals on a DAP basis in Indian ports on April 9 was $60.24 per barrel (down by $3.45 compared to April 8), with the discount having lost half a percent to $2.4. The ESPO blend FOB Kozmino price was down at $53.19 (down by $3.44 compared to April 8), while the discount to Dubai blend remained at $7.85.