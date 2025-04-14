Bank of Russia lowers dollar exchange rate to 82.77 rubles for April 15

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official dollar exchange rate at 82.7671 rubles for April 15, 2025, which is 1 ruble 24 kopecks lower than the previous indicator.

On April 11, the regulator set the official dollar rate at 84.004 rubles for April 12-14.

The official euro exchange rate has been lowered by 2 rubles 5 kopecks to 94.1635 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has been lowered by 22 kopecks to 11.2274 rubles.

The Central Bank said last year that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.