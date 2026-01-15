Russia determined to strengthen cooperation with Middle East and North Africa — Putin

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia is determined to further strengthen cooperation with the countries of the Middle East and North Africa "in the spirit of partnership and trust," President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of presenting credentials by new ambassadors.

"In the spirit of partnership and trust, Russia is determined to further strengthen cooperation with the states of the Middle East and North Africa. Egypt, which is friendly to Russia, plays a key role in this region, and relations with it are based on an agreement on comprehensive strategic cooperation. Our countries are implementing large-scale joint projects, including the construction of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant and the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area," he said.

Putin said that relations with Lebanon and Iraq have traditionally developed in a mutually respectful and positive manner. "Our country has consistently supported the unity, sovereignty, and independence of these states, and opposed external interference in their internal affairs," he said.

Russia also closely cooperates with Pakistan, which is a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the largest regional nation by its economic, technological and human potential, Putin noted.

"Russian-Pakistani relations are truly mutually beneficial," the Russian President added.