Hamas may provide data on hostages' condition by end of week — TV

CAIRO, April 14. /TASS/. The Palestinian group Hamas could provide intermediaries with information on the condition of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the end of the week, Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

Sources say they will do so if there is "progress" in the ongoing negotiations. The channel also does not rule out that Israel may respond to the latest mediated proposals on a ceasefire in Gaza in the next few days.

Last week Hamas sent a delegation led by the leader of the movement in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya to Egypt to continue consultations on a ceasefire. The movement expects them to discuss "reaching a ceasefire agreement with negotiators from Egypt and Qatar" during consultations in Cairo.