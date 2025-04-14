Russia’s strategy takes into account 20% surge in demand for energy resources in the world

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Strategy until 2050 takes into account a 20% increase in demand for energy resources in the world, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said at a meeting in the government.

"The energy strategy takes into account a 20% increase in global demand for all types of [energy] sources by 2050. [The document] provides for two key priorities: the first is to provide the domestic market with energy resources. Here the task of the fuel and energy complex is to ensure stable supplies of energy resources, diversify energy sources, ensure gasification of regions, and develop infrastructure in the Far Eastern and Arctic regions," Novak said.

According to him, the second priority is the implementation of export potential.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the document also pays special attention to reducing the impact on the environment. To this end, the strategy provides for an increase in the share of nuclear energy to 25% in the generation structure, an increase in the capacity of renewable energy sources, the introduction of modern environmental standards, and the stimulation of energy conservation.