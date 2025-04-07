Three cities in DPR cut off from water supply due to Ukrainian shelling

DONETSK, April 7. /TASS/. The Verkhne-Kalmiusskaya water treatment plant in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) lost power due to a Ukrainian shelling attack in the early hours of Monday, leaving the region’s administrative center Donetsk and two more populated areas without water supply.

Currently, Donetsk has stopped receiving water, as has the town of Yasinovataya and the Chervonogvardeysky district of Makeyevka, the Water of Donbass enterprise said.

"In the early hours of April 7, the power at the Verkhne-Kalmiusskaya water treatment plant was knocked out. Emergency response crews immediately began restoring power supply and fixing equipment errors. During repair works, water will not flow to Donetsk, Yasinovataya and the Chervonogvardeysky district of Makeyevka," the facility said in a statement.

Repairs are expected to take up to three days.

The Water of Donbass enterprise has promised to deliver water to residential districts and social facilities in the affected areas.