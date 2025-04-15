Kremlin to clarify deadline for moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to a question from TASS, vowed to clarify the expiration date of a 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy facilities.

"I need to look into it, I need to get information from our defense department," the Kremlin spokesman said. "Everything will depend on further orders from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief."

The moratorium has been in effect since March 18. It was introduced after Russian President Vladimir Putin's telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Peskov added that the Kremlin "will inform accordingly" when a decision is made on this matter.