Russian forces only hit military targets — Kremlin comments on Sumy strike

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces hit only military and paramilitary targets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on Ukrainian media reports of explosions in the city of Sumy and photos showing large-scale destruction at the Sumy State University’s congress center where military servicemen had gathered for an awards ceremony, Peskov said: "In this case, it’s about developments in the course of the special military operation and one should rely on the information provided by our Defense Ministry." "You know that here at the [presidential] administration, we don’t comment on the course of the special military operation," he added.

"I can only repeat and remind you what the president and our military spokespeople have said: our forces carry out strikes solely on military and paramilitary targets," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.

Earlier, Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, told TASS that the Russian missile strike had targeted an administrative building in Sumy hosting an awarding ceremony for Ukrainian service members who had distinguished themselves in fighting against the Russian Armed Forces. As a result, several dozen of Ukraine’s best military officers, ones who took an active part in military operations against Russia, were killed, Korotchenko said, adding that "under the rules of warfare, it was a legitimate and legal military target, which was hit and destroyed using an Iskander-M missile system.".