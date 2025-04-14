EAEU-Indonesia free trade agreement to be signed by year-end

JAKARTA, April 14. /TASS/. The agreement on a free trade zone between EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) countries and Indonesia may be signed by the end of this year, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said, adding that the US’ initiative to raise foreign trade tariffs might speed up the signing process.

"The negotiations are underway, and I hope that the agreement will be signed by the end of the year. You are aware of the United States’ initiative on a notable increase in foreign trade tariffs, which may give a boost speeding up the signing," he told reporters.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to Russia in June where he plans to sign an agreement on establishing a free trade zone with the EAEU, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said earlier.