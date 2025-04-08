Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $15.9 bln as of April 1

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted provisionally to 1.36 trillion rubles ($15.9 bln) or 22.9% from the target as of April 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of April 1, 2025, performance of federal budget expenditures for the implementation of National Projects amounted to 1.36 trillion rubles or 22.9% of the planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Human Resources (50%), Environmental Welfare (35%), Technological Support of Food Security (31%), and Family (30%).

According to the ministry’s data, performance is over 20% for Long And Active Life (24.4%), Youth and Children (22.7%), and Tourism and Hospitality (20.3%). They are followed by International Cooperation and Export (18%), Efficient and Competitive Economy (14.4%), Infrastructure for Life (13.8%), Efficient Transport System (13.2%), Industrial Support of Transport Mobility (13.2%), and New Materials and Chemistry (13.1%).

Minimal indicators are specified for New Nuclear and Power Technologies (5.4%), Unmanned Aerial Systems (5%), Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the State (4%), New Technologies of Health Preservation (3.8%), and Production and Automation Facilities (3.7%). Performance was equal to zero for Production and Automation Facilities and Development of Space Activity of the Russian Federation by 2030 and for Perspective by 2036, the Ministry informed.