Russia’s coal sector has potential to reach over 600 mln tons in production by 2050

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The capabilities of Russia’s coal industry make it possible to achieve production volumes exceeding 600 mln tons by 2050, securing a quarter of the global coal market, according to the energy strategy approved by the Russian government.

"The combined potential of the coal sector enables production to reach over 600 mln tons by 2050 (ranking 3rd-4th globally), while capturing one-quarter of the international market (2nd place)," the document said.

Achieving these targets will be supported by the development of new coal mining clusters in Russia’s eastern regions.

It was also reported that under the target scenario outlined in the Russian government’s newly approved energy strategy through 2050, coal production in Russia is projected to increase by 20.8% to 530.1 mln tons by 2030, while coal exports are expected to grow by 25% to 266.7 mln tons.

Actual production in 2023 amounted to 438.7 mln tons. By 2036, output is expected to grow by 12.3% to 595.2 mln tons, and by another 11.2% by 2050, reaching 662 mln tons.