Russian foreign trade balance up 2.72% in 2M 2025 — Customs

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The positive foreign trade balance of Russia in January - February 2025 gained 2.72% year on year to $18.9 bln, the Federal Customs Service said.

Exports lost $0.1 bln in the reporting period to $60.1 bln. Imports dropped by $0.6 bln to $41.2 bln. The foreign trade turnover dropped by 0.7% to $101. 3 bln.

Exports to European countries decreased to $9.1 bln, down 9.2%. Imports lost 9.3% to $9.7 bln.

Exports to Asian countries lost 0.9% to $45.6 bln. Imports from Asia ticked up by 1% to $28.6 bln.

At the same time, in terms of trade with African countries, exports increased by 42.5% to $3.5 bln. Imports added 23.9% to $0.6 bln. Russian exports to the countries of North and South America increased by 7.6% to $1.9 bln, while imports surged by 5.3% to $2.2 bln.

Mineral products account for the greatest share in the structure of Russian exports - $35 bln (minus 8.4%). Metals and metal products are second largest, with their exports soaring by 20.2% to $9 bln. Agricultural products rank third with the figure of $6 bln (-4.4%).

Machinery, equipment and motor vehicles topped the import list. This indicator lost 3.5% in two months of this year to $20.3 bln. They are followed by chemicals (plus 0.4% to $8.1 bln) and agricultural products (+6.6% to $5.8 bln).