OPEC+ deal restricts abilities to expand benefits for oil sector

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s participation in the OPEC+ deal is a limiting factor for the expansion of duties to cover the Russian oil industry, department director of the Russian Finance Ministry Denis Borisov said at the Eurasian Oil and Gas Forum.

"The OPEC+ deal is nevertheless an important element for us [for the Finance Ministry] because when constraints [of oil production growth] are in place, it is somewhat strange to expand benefits, especially in conditions of the budget deficit," Borisov said.

"The OPEC+ deal is present, it is an important factor for the market but at the same time it is a kind of a restricting factor for the possibility of expanding the period of benefits [for the Russian oil industry]," he added.