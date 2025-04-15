Russia, China continue to discuss Power of Siberia-2 route — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia and China continue to discuss the options for the route of the gas pipeline Power of Siberia-2, Zhang Hanhui, Chinese ambassador to Moscow, told reporters on the sidelines of the Eurasian Oil and Gas Forum.

"The main thing is which route [to choose]. The first option is through Mongolia, the second - not through Mongolia," he said, adding that the second route to China goes entirely through Russian territory and ends near Zabaikalsk.

According to the ambassador, as for the price of gas, the parties already have the first pipe, so it is easier for them to agree.

"We can resolve this issue, since the price is international," he said.

China finds that another route for Russian gas supplies to China via Kazakhstan is expensive, "I have already told my Russian partners that this is unrealistic. In fact, it is not working out," the ambassador said.

The Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is expected to run from the territory of Yamal and Western Siberia to China, its maximum capacity will be 50 billion cubic meters per year. In December 2023, Russia announced the final agreement on the terms of construction of the gas pipeline by Gazprom and China's CNPC. Survey work is underway to lay a section of the pipeline through Mongolia.

At the end of December 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reported that the process of developing a gas pipeline route from Russia via Kazakhstan to China had been launched, its capacity will be 45 billion cubic meters, of which 10 billion are intended for the gas supply network of Kazakhstan.