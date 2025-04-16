Iran ready to discuss potential agreement with US on acceptable terms — top diplomat

DUBAI, April 16. /TASS/. Iran is ready to discuss the terms of a potential deal with the US if Washington adopts a constructive stance and does not insist on the complete elimination of Iran's nuclear program, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We will be able to start talks on a potential deal if the Americans adopt a constructive position. <...> The issue of Iran's [uranium] enrichment is a real one, and we are ready to work on strengthening confidence [in the country's nuclear program] despite some misgivings. But the principle of enrichment itself is out of the question," he told reporters.

According to the top diplomat, the US side continues to make controversial statements regarding its demands on Iran, "but all positions are clarified at the negotiating table." Tehran will not give in to any pressure during the consultations in Oman, the foreign minister pointed out.

On April 12, Oman hosted the first consultations between representatives of Tehran and Washington on the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was constructive and calm, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round will take place in Oman on April 19.