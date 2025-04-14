Russia ready to supply grain, fish, meat, seafood to Indonesia

JAKARTA, April 14. /TASS/. Russia it ready to supply grain, fish, seafood, as fell as meat products if restrictions are lifted, to the Indonesian market, Director General of the Russian Export Centre (REC) Veronika Nikishina said.

"This is cooperation in the area of agriculture, and we can offer supplies of grain, fish, seafood, as well as meat products if restrictions are lifted, to the Indonesian market," she told reporters at a Russia-Indonesia business forum.

Nikishina also called the mining and oil and gas sectors promising for cooperation between the two countries, adding that Russia, in turn, could offer technologies for greenfield exploration and efficiency improvement at brownfields.