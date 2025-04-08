Russian defense chief sets task to outline process of development of robots for army

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has ordered the relevant officials and organizations to determine the procedure of developing combat robotic platforms and address their flaws, the Defense Ministry said in a statement following a science and technical conference.

"The defense ministry ordered the relevant officials and the organizations to determine the order of developing ground-based systems and address their flaws based on the current needs of the army, as well as to establish a feedback mechanism connecting the army with production facilities, ensure the use of unified and standardized parts for the production of robots, determine a modular approach for their production and draft the documents necessary for completing the relevant missions," the statement reads.

The scientific and technical conference hosted by the Defense Ministry brought together senior officials from the ministry, federal government agencies, research organizations under the Defense Ministry, and production facilities.