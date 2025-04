MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing in the Sumy Region and expanding the buffer zone around the villages of Veselovka, Zhuravka, and Basovka.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its troops had liberated Veselovka, Zhuravka, and Basovka in the Sumy Region.