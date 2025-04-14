Russian Government Bond Index exceeds 108 points, first time since April 4

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) exceeded 108 points for the first time since April 4, 2025, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 09:50 Moscow time, the RGBI index was up 0.2%, to 108.06 points. By 10:35 Moscow time, the Russian Government Bond Index had accelerated its growth and was at 108.22 points (+0.35%).

The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the main indicator of the Russian government debt market. Moscow Exchange has been calculating the RGBI index since December 31, 2002, with the initial value being 100 points.