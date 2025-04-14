Russian delegation arrives in Jakarta to attend forum, joint commission meeting

JAKARTA, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov has arrived in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, a TASS correspondent reported.

On Monday, Manturov is scheduled to participate in the plenary session of the Russia-Indonesia Business Forum.

On Tuesday, April 15, the 13th meeting of the Russian-Indonesian Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation will take place, with Manturov serving as co-chair of the commission. The Indonesian side will be co-chaired by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of Indonesia Airlangga Hartarto.

In 2025, Russia and Indonesia are marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.