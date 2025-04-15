Russian troops make wide-front advance toward Konstantinovka in Donetsk area — official

DONETSK, April 15. /TASS/. Russian forces are moving on a wide front between Dimitrov and Dzerzhinsk (known in Ukraine as Toretsk) toward Konstantinovka, which is part of a large urban area in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the head of the republic, said on Solovyov Live television.

"We are moving from Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk - TASS), as you correctly noted, toward Konstantinovka, that is, closer to the north of the DPR, to this very large agglomeration, which we have yet to liberate. An offensive operation on a wide front is afoot: from Mirnograd – that's Dimitrov – essentially all the way to Toretsk, on a wide front," he said.

According to the official, Russian forces are trying to even out the front line between Dimitrov and Dzerzhinsk. Fierce fighting has broken out west of Dzerzhinsk, he said.