Sappers destroy more than 185,000 mines, explosive items in Kursk Region

KURSK, April 15. /TASS/. Russian sappers have discovered and destroyed over 185,000 mines and explosive objects in the Kursk Region, the regional authorities said on their Telegram channel.

"Currently, Russian sappers have detected and neutralized 185,135 mines and explosive objects in the Kursk Region," the post states.

Additionally, it was reported that more than 675 kilometers of roads and 26,000 hectares of land in the Kursk Region have been cleared of mines.

"The mine clearance operation’s headquarters have restricted access to 122 communities in the border area, as well as to agricultural and forest lands adjacent to these communities, until demining work is completed," the authorities announced.