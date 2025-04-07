Russian air defenses destroy 19 Ukrainian UAVs overnight

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over three regions of Russia overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"During the past night, on-duty air defense forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular, 13 UAVs in the airspace over the Sea of Azov, four UAVs over the Krasnodar Krai, one UAV over the Bryansk Region and one UAV over the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel that the Ukrainian UAV attack had caused no casualties or damage and emergency services were working on the scene.